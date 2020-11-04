1/1
Terence Jennings
1940 - 2020
Terence Jennings
February 21, 1940 - October 10, 2020
Dallas, Texas - Terence Jennings transitioned on Saturday, October 10, 2020.
His life will be celebrated on Saturday , November 7, 2020, 8600 Ten Mile Bridge Road. Fort Worth, TX. 76135, Fort Worth Nature Preserve - Ropes Course. Informal, Come and Go, 2:00-5:00 pm. Masks are required. Outdoor Service.
Terry, TK or Tsagoi, born Terence Kingsbury, loved pulling pranks on everyone. He served 6 years in the navy as a mechanic on P2V's. He became a master neurolo-linguistic programmer and worked with drug addicted teens, eventually creating a group called CARE. Many of his "brats" still stay in touch after forty years. After serving as chaplain for a Native American group at Mansfield Prison, he was adopted by both the Mandan and Kiowa tribe. Following his heart's desire, he cared and played his Native American flute for a herd of buffalo at the FW Nature Center. He formed a storytelling troupe called Tipi Tellers, setting up tipis all over Texas and telling Nature's story. He manifested his dream with the love of his life, Shelby, creating Cherapa Retreat in Southeast Texas along the Neches River. He shared Nature's spirituality to all he encountered. After being diagnosed and struggling with Parkinson's disease for years, he and Shelby retired to Dallas where he continued his "Coyote teaching" with his caregivers until his death.
Preceded in death by parents Frank and Mollie Claire Jennings and Grandma Tsotigh; survived by partner Shelby Smith; daughter, Julie Payne & (Andy); chosen children/family, Randy Richardson & 3 grandchildren, Tailar, Kailyn, & Tabitha; Natasha Richardson Briggs & 2 grandchildren, Jacob & Matthew; Rachel Earley & 1 grandson, Harley; Tevis Diaz & (Manny) grandchildren, Alexander, Elias, and Harrison; Xandy Smith & (Kara)
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please make any donations to the Friends of the Fort Worth Nature Center (https://naturecenterfriends.org), Dallas Area Parkinson Society (https://daps.us) or Parkinson Voice Project (https://www.parkinsonvoiceproject.org).


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 4, 2020.
