Teresa Ann Harris-Willie
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa Ann Harris- Willie FORT WORTH--Our Nunna, Teresa Ann Harris-Willie, answered the calling to our Lord and Savior on Monday, June 22, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: In keeping her wishes, she will have a small graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday in Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth. The family asks that a mask be worn. Teresa was born June 20, 1956, to Eystras and Lucinda Harris of Marshall, Texas. SURVIVORS: She leaves to mourn husband, Major Willie; daughters, TaVida Harris and TaMekia Sethi; grandchildren, Shalisha, Raquarius, Antonio, Tyra and Koby. Nunna was loved by all and adored each and every one of the many daycare children that she has cared for.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved