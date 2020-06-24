Teresa Ann Harris- Willie FORT WORTH--Our Nunna, Teresa Ann Harris-Willie, answered the calling to our Lord and Savior on Monday, June 22, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: In keeping her wishes, she will have a small graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday in Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth. The family asks that a mask be worn. Teresa was born June 20, 1956, to Eystras and Lucinda Harris of Marshall, Texas. SURVIVORS: She leaves to mourn husband, Major Willie; daughters, TaVida Harris and TaMekia Sethi; grandchildren, Shalisha, Raquarius, Antonio, Tyra and Koby. Nunna was loved by all and adored each and every one of the many daycare children that she has cared for.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 24, 2020.