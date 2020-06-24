Teresa Ann Harris- Willie FORT WORTH--Our Nunna, Teresa Ann Harris-Willie, answered the calling to our Lord and Savior on Monday, June 22, 2020. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: In keeping her wishes, she will have a small graveside service at 10 a.m. Thursday in Laurel Land Memorial Park in Fort Worth. The family asks that a mask be worn. Teresa was born June 20, 1956, to Eystras and Lucinda Harris of Marshall, Texas. SURVIVORS: She leaves to mourn husband, Major Willie; daughters, TaVida Harris and TaMekia Sethi; grandchildren, Shalisha, Raquarius, Antonio, Tyra and Koby. Nunna was loved by all and adored each and every one of the many daycare children that she has cared for.