Teresa Cabano HALTOM CITY -- Teresa Cabano, of Haltom City, Texas, passed away on Monday, June 1st in Haltom City, Texas. SERVICES: The visitation will begin at 9 o'clock in the morning on Saturday, June 6th. The funeral service will be held at 10 o'clock on Saturday, June 6th all at First Baptist Church of Fort Worth, 5001 NE Loop 820, Fort Worth, TX. 76137. Interment will follow at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Richland Middle School via GoFundMe (Teresa Cabano RMS Donations). Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bluebonnethills.com. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, daughter, friend, and colleague to all that knew and loved her. She was born on August 27, 1968 in Fort Worth, Texas to RW and Lila Stewart. SURVIVORS: Teresa is survived by her husband of 25 years, Blakely Cabano; daughter, Courtney Cabano; son, Christopher Cabano; parents, RW & Lila Stewart; Gary & Linda Stewart and Joel & Loyce Stewart, both of her brothers and sister-in-laws.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 5, 2020.