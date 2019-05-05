Terrell D. Goodman FORT WORTH--Terrell D. Goodman passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Fort Worth after a brief illness. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Stayton Retirement Community, Fort Worth. Private burial: Greenwood Memorial Park. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the . He was born June 29, 1922, in Dublin, Texas, to H.G. and Alma Goodman. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Following the war, he began working for the Shell Oil Corporation and was quickly promoted from helper, to senior operator and eventually, to technical associate. He retired from Shell in 1985 after 41 years of service. Terrell met his wife, Luella, while working at Shell Oil, and they married in 1945. They were married for 60 years. After retiring, Terrell and Lou moved to Granbury. Terrell loved to travel with his beloved wife, play golf with his buddies, and spin a yarn with anyone who'd sit still. He was preceded in death by his wife, Luella; brothers, Grady Goodman, Huey Goodman, Ray Goodman; and sister, Peggy Burnett. SURVIVORS: Sister-in-law, Marian Goodman of Fort Worth; nieces, Terri Teague of Alvarado and Keren Weaver of Lubbock; nephews, Kenneth Burnett of Fort Worth and Huey L. Goodman; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary