|
|
Terri Linn Higgs ARLINGTON -- Terri Linn Higgs passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. FUNERAL: 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting a donation be made in Terri's name to the Texas Rangers Baseball Foundation: https://www.mlb.com/rangers/community/foundation/landing Terri was born Aug. 27, 1960, in Tulsa, Okla. She was a school secretary. Terri loved sports, to travel, and her boys and granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Domres. SURVIVORS: Mom, Ledona Domres of Sperry, Okla.; husband, Glenn Higgs, of Arlington; sons, Scott M. Campbell and wife, Summer and daughter, Avery of Benbrook, Chris Campbell and wife, Samantha of Rockwall; and sisters, Kim Pittman of Tulsa, Okla. and Susan Pressnall of Sperry, Okla.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 13, 2020