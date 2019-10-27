Home

Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
(817) 478-6955
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Skyvue Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
7220 Rendon Bloodworth Road
Mansfield, TX 76063
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Skyvue Memorial Gardens
Terri Lynn Rhodes

Terri Lynn Rhodes Obituary
Terri Lynn Rhodes ALVARADO--Terri Lynn Rhodes went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the age of 53. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 2 p.m. Wednesday in Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Skyvue Funeral Home. Terri enjoyed being a nurse before she found the joy of becoming a full-time mother, which she was amazing at. She was preceded in death by her father, David Mason. SURVIVORS: Husband, Royce Rhodes; son, Jerried Rhodes and his wife, Stacy; son, Joseph Rhodes; daughter, Jessica Gray and her husband, Shaun; mother, Marilyn Russie; stepmother, Carole Mason; grandchildren, Kara and August Gray, Bailee, Brock and Beau Rhodes; along with numerous other loving family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 27, 2019
