Terrie Lynn Marr ARLINGTON--Terrie Lynn Marr, 72, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, in Arlington. Terrie was born on Bremerton, Wash., to Edgar Sullivan and Geraldine Margaret Porter Sullivan. She worked as an admin in the oil and gas industry. Terrie was preceded in death by her parents. SURVIVORS: Husband of 55 years, Clifford Marr; son, James Marr and wife, Kim; daughter, Brenda Wernli; grandchildren, Paigie, Rebecca, Brittany, Courtney and C.J.
Published in Star-Telegram on May 27, 2020.