Terry Catherine Wheat BURLESON--Terry Catherine Wheat, 66, a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt, died peacefully March 8, 2019. After a long courageous battle with cancer she went to her eternal home. Her constant prayer in her last days was, "I trust you Lord." FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land. Terry was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Longview, Texas, to John and Catherine Wheat. She attended Paschal High School. She faithfully served the state of Texas for 25 years, retiring in 2015. SURVIVORS: Terry is survived by daughter, Jennifer and husband, Jeremy Bleeker; grandchildren, Ethan and Ella Bleeker; mother, Catherine North; father, John Wheat; sister, Carol and husband, Terry Little; brother, Randall Wheat; nephews, Caleb and Micah Little; and niece, Catherine Little.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019