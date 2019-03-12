Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Wheat
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Catherine Wheat

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Terry Catherine Wheat Obituary
Terry Catherine Wheat BURLESON--Terry Catherine Wheat, 66, a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt, died peacefully March 8, 2019. After a long courageous battle with cancer she went to her eternal home. Her constant prayer in her last days was, "I trust you Lord." FUNERAL: 3 p.m. Wednesday at Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Laurel Land. Terry was born Sept. 2, 1952, in Longview, Texas, to John and Catherine Wheat. She attended Paschal High School. She faithfully served the state of Texas for 25 years, retiring in 2015. SURVIVORS: Terry is survived by daughter, Jennifer and husband, Jeremy Bleeker; grandchildren, Ethan and Ella Bleeker; mother, Catherine North; father, John Wheat; sister, Carol and husband, Terry Little; brother, Randall Wheat; nephews, Caleb and Micah Little; and niece, Catherine Little.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.