Terry Eugene "Ted" Dunnam

Terry Eugene "Ted" Dunnam Obituary
Terry Eugene "Ted" Dunnam WEATHERFORD--Terry Eugene "Ted" Dunnam was born Oct. 7, 1935, in Fort Worth, Texas. He passed peacefully into Heaven Monday, March 9, 2020. His passing has left a hole in the hearts of those who love him, but also a seed of joy. The joy in knowing that he is free from the pain that tried to grind him down and the wheelchair that tried to hold him back for 31 years and the joy of seeing how many people he inspired along the way. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation in Ted's name be made to Community Healthcare of Texas (formerly Community Hospice of Texas), 6100 Western Place, Suite 105, Fort Worth, TX 76107. Ted served in the U.S. Marine Corps, he was a union ironworker and a follower of Jesus Christ. He was active with Texas Baptist Men leading Bible studies in the Layne Murray Unit in Gatesville, Texas. He and his wife were also active in the Lay Renewal Ministry throughout Texas and beyond. Ted lived life to the fullest. He was a loving son, husband, father, papa, uncle, brother and friend. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, Jack M. Dunnam of Orange, Texas, and Mable Virginia Dunnam of Fort Worth, Texas; his brothers, Jerry J. Dunnam of San Diego, Calif., and Clyde W. "Buddy" Dunnam of Augusta, Kan. SURVIVORS: Wife, Patricia; children, Christie and husband, Bill Coin, Cheryl Griffin, Cindy Fouts and Teddy Dunnam; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; numerous cousins, nephews and nieces; and too many friends to count. The family is immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and understanding in this difficult time.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 22, 2020
