Terry G. Caruthers PARADISE--On Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, Terry Glen Caruthers, 68, passed away at home after a long illness. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. For details contact a family member. MEMORIALS: May be made to UT Southwestern Medical Center, 5323 Harry Hines Blvd., Dallas, TX 75390. Born in Bridgeport, Texas, Terry graduated Haltom High School 1969. He attended UTA on a baseball scholarship and later became a building contractor. He loved and excelled in many sports and shared that love with his sons and grandsons. SURVIVORS: Wife of 47 years, Pam; sons, Shane (April), Justin (Laura); beloved grandsons, Kole, Owen, Kase, Luke, Samuel; siblings, Carla Reneau (Max), Ronnie Caruthers (Dana), Jerry Caruthers (Lori); numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 10, 2019