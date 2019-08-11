|
Terry Gene Schau SUNSET--Terry Gene Schau, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, Texas, 76126. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food pantry in Terry's memory. Terry was born Oct. 21, 1980, in Keosauqua, Iowa. Terry and his family moved to DFW at an early age. He attended Bailey Boswell High School and made many lifelong friends there. Terry began his entrepreneurship as young as he could, starting with selling Jolly Ranchers, candy bars, pencils, wallets, etc, ending with his businesses in the oilfield and real estate: Ark Investments, Iron Spear, STX Fluid Management, Cutting Edge, O'Rian Rental Resources and Solids Centrifuge. Within his many businesses, he still found time to begin establishing his most passionate endeavor, a charity organization to grow and raise sustainable food sources, poultry, eggs, fish and vegetables for food pantries and homeless shelters. Terry was able to spend the last month of his life on a whirlwind adventure with his son, Logan Schau, driving from Texas to California. SURVIVORS: Son, Logan Schau; mother, Sue Mitchell and her husband, Mike Mitchell; father, Dan Schau and his wife, Edye; sister, Danielle Walker; brother, Colter Schau and wife, Rachael; grandmother, Lois Schau; aunts, Sherri Stotts and Jacki Pauley; nieces, Chloe and Lillie; nephew, Jax; his Snickerdoodle, AnnaBrielle Luhrs and her daughter, Bree; a loving extended family; and many business associates.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019