Home

POWERED BY

Services
Winscott Road Funeral Home
1001 Winscott Road,
Benbrook, TX 76126
817-249-1177
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Winscott Road Funeral Home
1001 Winscott Road,
Benbrook, TX 76126
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Schau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Gene Schau


1980 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Gene Schau Obituary
Terry Gene Schau SUNSET--Terry Gene Schau, 38, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Winscott Road Funeral Home, 1001 Winscott Road, Benbrook, Texas, 76126. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local food pantry in Terry's memory. Terry was born Oct. 21, 1980, in Keosauqua, Iowa. Terry and his family moved to DFW at an early age. He attended Bailey Boswell High School and made many lifelong friends there. Terry began his entrepreneurship as young as he could, starting with selling Jolly Ranchers, candy bars, pencils, wallets, etc, ending with his businesses in the oilfield and real estate: Ark Investments, Iron Spear, STX Fluid Management, Cutting Edge, O'Rian Rental Resources and Solids Centrifuge. Within his many businesses, he still found time to begin establishing his most passionate endeavor, a charity organization to grow and raise sustainable food sources, poultry, eggs, fish and vegetables for food pantries and homeless shelters. Terry was able to spend the last month of his life on a whirlwind adventure with his son, Logan Schau, driving from Texas to California. SURVIVORS: Son, Logan Schau; mother, Sue Mitchell and her husband, Mike Mitchell; father, Dan Schau and his wife, Edye; sister, Danielle Walker; brother, Colter Schau and wife, Rachael; grandmother, Lois Schau; aunts, Sherri Stotts and Jacki Pauley; nieces, Chloe and Lillie; nephew, Jax; his Snickerdoodle, AnnaBrielle Luhrs and her daughter, Bree; a loving extended family; and many business associates.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now