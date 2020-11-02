Terry Kirkland BiggersJuly 24, 1960 - October 28, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Terry Kirkland Biggers, age 60 of Coker Creek, TN; graduated to Heaven Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at her residence. She was born on July 24, 1960 in Fort Worth, Texas.Graveside: 12:30 pm Wednesday Nov 4, 2020 at Bluebonnet Hills Memorial Park, 5725 Colleyville Blvd, Colleyville, Tx. Visitation: 6 pm to 8 pm Tuesday Nov 3, 2020 at Lucas Funeral Home of Hurst.Terry was a massage therapist in her shop in Coker Creek. She was a very giving person and always helping others.Terry was preceded in death by her father, Gerald "Jerry" Ray Kirkland; and brother, Randy Lee Kirkland. She is survived by her husband, David Biggers; companion dog Buster; mother, Barbara Kirkland of Colleyville, TX; sons; Sam Jones and Cody Verran; daughter, Talor Verran; step sons, Dustin and Chance Biggers; sisters, Kim Wiethoff and Trisha Kirkland; and three grandchildren; and two stepgrandchildren, all of Texas.