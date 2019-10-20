|
Tharin "Wink" Robertson HALTOM CITY--Tharin "Wink" Robertson, 50, of Haltom City, a beloved husband, son, brother and uncle, passed away Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in Mount Olivet Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Total Hospice and Palliative Care, 331 Melrose Drive, #230, Richardson, TX 75080. Wink was born Jan. 6, 1969, in Hale Center, Texas. He was employed by Tech-Tool Plastics as a tool maker. Wink was preceded in death by his father, Charles Robertson; and a sister, Karen Bruce. SURVIVORS: Wife, Christine Robertson of Haltom City; his mother, Talley Robertson; siblings, Jo Ann Phillips (Richard) and Clyde Wayne Cannon (Karen); nieces, Mandy Adkins, Alysha Phillips; nephew, Robert Bruce; and niece, Rebeccah Cannon.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 20, 2019