Theda Kornegay
1920 - 2020
Theda Kornegay
July 6, 1920 - September 21, 2020
Benbrook, Texas - Theda Margaret Kornegay, 100, died Sept. 21, 2020.
Graveside services will be held in the IOOF Cemetery in Hamilton, Texas, immediate family only.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Benbrook United Methodist Church, 1122 Bryant St., Benbrook 76126, where she was a member.
Theda was born July 6, 1920 in Cross Plains, Texas. She grew up in Burkett and graduated Valedictorian of her high school class, and was a star basketball player there. After graduating high school, she married her high school sweetheart, Fred Klutts. She later married G.O. Kornegay and moved to Fort Worth.
Theda was preceded in death by parents, Dolph and Audie Evans; husbands, Fred Klutts and G.O. Kornegay; sisters, Maureen Clark, Robbie Lucko, Sonja Henson, and Johnnie Fay Evans, and grandson, Jeffrey Vick.
Survivors: Children, Donna Vick, Paula Fuqua and husband, Joe, Jan McKee and husband, Danny, and Douglas Kornegay and wife, Laura; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Rebanell Steinman.


Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Winscott Road Funeral Home
1001 Winscott Road,
Benbrook, TX 76126
817-249-1177
