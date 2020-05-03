Thedrick J. Franklin
Thedrick J. Franklin FORT WORTH--Thedrick J. Franklin passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 58 from glioblastoma multiforme, a rare and aggressive form of brain cancer. SERVICE: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in Laurel Land Memorial Chapel. Burial follows service. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 4, 2020, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and son that loved the Lord. He enjoyed driving his fiery red Mustang, tinkering with model airplanes, traveling, amateur photography, and being a lifelong percussionist. Thedrick received his Bachelor of Science in Physics and Mathematics from the University of Arkansas at Monticello and his Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana Tech University. His professional career included employment at General Dynamics/Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, Motorola, and American Airlines. SURVIVORS: Thedrick is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Luwanda; daughter, Jennifer; son, Thedrick ll (Alisa); daughter, Jessica; grandchildren, Kayla and Jacob; loving mother, Pearlie Arrington; grandmother, Claudie Handley, both of Monticello, Ark.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.


Published in Star-Telegram on May 3, 2020.
