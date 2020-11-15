Thelma Celeste Roberts

November 9, 2020

Bedford, Texas - Celeste Bedinger Roberts, 85, of Bedford, Texas formally of Irving, died November 9, 2020. Born December 18, 1934 in Navasota, TX, she grew up in Dallas and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1953. She was a teacher in the Irving ISD from 1985 – 1993 and a member of Plymouth Park Baptist Church. Survivors are her husband Roy H. Roberts; brother, Marion Singleton Bedinger; children, Evelyn (and Tom) Fikse, Patti (and Gary) Tornquist, Joe (and Ruth) Dobson, Howard Dobson, Sue (and Sean) Ingram and Gaylyn (and Mike) Chapman; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Visitation 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov 15, 2020 at Donnelly's Colonial Funeral Home, 606 West Airport Freeway. A family service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.





