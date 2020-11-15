1/1
Thelma Celeste Roberts
1934 - 2020
November 9, 2020
Bedford, Texas - Celeste Bedinger Roberts, 85, of Bedford, Texas formally of Irving, died November 9, 2020. Born December 18, 1934 in Navasota, TX, she grew up in Dallas and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1953. She was a teacher in the Irving ISD from 1985 – 1993 and a member of Plymouth Park Baptist Church. Survivors are her husband Roy H. Roberts; brother, Marion Singleton Bedinger; children, Evelyn (and Tom) Fikse, Patti (and Gary) Tornquist, Joe (and Ruth) Dobson, Howard Dobson, Sue (and Sean) Ingram and Gaylyn (and Mike) Chapman; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Visitation 2:30 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, Nov 15, 2020 at Donnelly's Colonial Funeral Home, 606 West Airport Freeway. A family service will be held in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.


Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 15, 2020.
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Donnelly's Colonial Funeral Home
