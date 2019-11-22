Home

Morris-Bates Funeral Home
1700 Evans Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
(817) 926-6263
Thelma Haynes
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Christian Learning Center
3020 Prairie Ave
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Christian Learning Center
3020 Prairie Ave
Thelma Jean Haynes


1945 - 2019
Thelma Jean Haynes FORT WORTH -- Thelma Jean Haynes, 74, went to be with Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the presence of her loving family. SERVICE: 12 noon, Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Christian Learning Center, 3020 Prairie Ave. Visitation will from 10 a.m. until service at the church. SURVIVORS: Five children, Mardissa Jones, Toney Haynes, Theresa Haynes, Carolyn Haynes and Marcus Haynes (Lisa); two siblings, Ruby and Billy Jones; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 22, 2019
