Thelma Jo McWhorter FORT WORTH--Thelma Jo McWhorter, 82, a loving mother, sister, and grandmother, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 26, Mount Olivet Funeral Chapel. Thelma was born in Iredell to Ola and Walter Dotson on March 4, 1937. She grew up in Anson before coming to Fort Worth for a job with the telephone company. Shortly after, she met the love of her life, Franklin "Bunk" McWhorter. They married in 1956 and shared 38 years of marriage before his passing in 1994. Together they made their home on the North Side of Fort Worth and raised four children. Thelma was a longtime member of Grace Baptist where she attended church and developed many lifelong friendships. She had numerous hobbies over the years, her favorites being sewing and arts and crafts. Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Ola and Walter Dotson; and husband, Franklin "Bunk" McWhorter. SURVIVORS: Children, Deborah Baker and husband, Dennis, Elvin McWhorter and wife, Stacey, Rick McWhorter and wife, Laura, Jamie Muellenberg and husband, Dave; sisters, Patsy McGee, Jackie White (Clinton), Sherron Montgomery (Deanie); brothers, Walter Dotson (Donna), Allen Dotson (Sherry); grandchildren, Nicholas Baker (Shelby), Lindie Owen (Cade), April Mather (Nathan), Jesse McWhorter (Miranda), Kristen Loyd (Dustin), Philip McWhorter (Hanna), Katie Muellenberg, Hanna Muellenberg, Brandon Muellenberg; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 24, 2019