Thelma Lucille Odom Obituary
Thelma Lucille Odom FORT WORTH -- Thelma Lucille Odom, 102, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at home surrounded by her family while attended by her grandson and caregiver, Turner Fowler. FUNERAL: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, in Mount Olivet Chapel. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Mount Olivet. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to Faith United Methodist Church, 3419 E. Belknap St., Fort Worth, Texas 76111, Era United Methodist Church, 201 Bolivar Rd. Era, Texas 76238, Meal on Wheels 5740 Airport Frwy., Fort Worth, Texas 76117. Thelma was born May 6, 1916 the second of nine kids born to Myrtie and John Gregory in Hood, Texas. Thelma's legacy is one of unconditional love by putting the needs of others before herself, dedication to God. She loved her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Her love of the Cowboys, Golf and Rangers was well known. She will be missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Turner Odom; her parents; and seven brothers and sisters. SURVIVORS: Daughter, Helen Sue (Susie) Odom; son, Jimmy Odom; three grandsons, Turner Fowler, James Odom (Brooke) and Craig (Vanessa); one greatniece, Irina; four great-grandsons, Justin, Colby, Crew and Emmitt; sister, Pat Selby; and numerous nieces and nephews
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 5, 2019
