1/1
Thelma Mae Weatherd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma Mae Weatherd FORT WORTH -- First Lady Emeritus Thelma Mae Weatherd, 79, heard her savior calling her into her eternal home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m., Sat., Aug. 8, New Rose Baptist Church, 1301 NW 25th Street; The Reverend Joe Allen Foster, eulogist; The Reverend Phillip Gray, Host Pastor; You may visit Mother Weatherd from Noon to 4 p.m., Fri., Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life and family and friends will gather for a time of remembrance from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Mother Thelma Weatherd was the widow of the late Reverend Roscoe Weatherd, who served as Pastor of New Rose Baptist Church, until his demise in 2003. SURVIVORS: Her nieces and nephews, whom she loved and reared as her own, JoAnn Woods, Anthony Woods, Timothy Woods, DeWayne Woods, Thelma Woods and Anna Woods; two siblings; and a host of other relatives, friends and church family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved