Thelma Mae Weatherd FORT WORTH -- First Lady Emeritus Thelma Mae Weatherd, 79, heard her savior calling her into her eternal home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 1 p.m., Sat., Aug. 8, New Rose Baptist Church, 1301 NW 25th Street; The Reverend Joe Allen Foster, eulogist; The Reverend Phillip Gray, Host Pastor; You may visit Mother Weatherd from Noon to 4 p.m., Fri., Ruby Chapel at Tree of Life and family and friends will gather for a time of remembrance from 6 to 8 p.m. at the church. Burial: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Mother Thelma Weatherd was the widow of the late Reverend Roscoe Weatherd, who served as Pastor of New Rose Baptist Church, until his demise in 2003. SURVIVORS: Her nieces and nephews, whom she loved and reared as her own, JoAnn Woods, Anthony Woods, Timothy Woods, DeWayne Woods, Thelma Woods and Anna Woods; two siblings; and a host of other relatives, friends and church family.