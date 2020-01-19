|
Thelma Thomas FORT WORTH--Thelma Thomas (aka Darling), 89, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. SERVICE: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Greater Worth Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 2108 Mckinley Ave., Fort Worth, Texas, 76164. Interment: Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Martin Thompson & Son Funeral Home, 6009 Wedgwood Drive, Fort Worth, Texs, 76133. She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelly Thomas; daughter, Beverly Nell Killingsworth. SURVIVORS: Children, Myrtle Dean Thomas, LaVon Jeanette Thomas; grandchildren, Marcus Thomas and wife, Patricia, Jinnell Killingsworth; great-grandchildren, Trinity Thomas, Lela Rose Lee, and Cameron Thomas; son-in-law, Jimmy Killingsworth; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jan. 19, 2020