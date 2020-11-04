1/1
Thelma Washington Bass
1932 - 2020
Thelma Washington Bass
October 18, 1932 - October 27, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Thelma Washington Bass, 88, entered rest October 27, 2020.
Graveside Service: 11 am Friday, November 6, 2020 at Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Visitation:1-6 pm Thursday at Historic Baker Funeral Home.
Thelma Omerie Bass was born October 18,1932 in Almyra, Arkansas to Charley and Agnes Washington. She settled in Fort Worth in 1960 with her husband, Guy Bass. Thelma was employed at Texas Instruments more than 40 years; following her retirement, she was caregiver for her mother and sister
A longtime member of Mount Pisgah Baptist Church, she was active in Area 7 Mission and Women of the Bible study group.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and 12 siblings.
Survivors: her sons, Andre Bass and Bruce Bass; sister, Viola Davis; special nieces, Karen Washington Ross, Donna Washington Mathis and Ruthie Garrison Christian; a vast number of other nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
Baker Funeral Home - Fort Worth
NOV
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Cedar Hill Memorial Park.
Memories & Condolences
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Baker Funeral Home
