Theo Frances Miller Ogden LAKESIDE--Theo Frances Miller Ogden, 92, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 5, 2020. SERVICE: Theo will be laid to rest with her beloved husband, Doyle, retired USAF pilot, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. Theo was born Feb. 4, 1928, in Fort Worth to the late Ulner Blanche and Jim Miller. Theo was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Candace Swagerty; four brothers; and one sister. SURVIVORS: Son, Neil Smith II; daughter, Roxanna Smith; sister, Peggy Odom; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; three stepchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Apr. 12, 2020