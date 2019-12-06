|
Renel Theodora Lawson FORT WORTH--Renel Theodora Lawson passed away on Nov. 20, 2019 SERVICE: Funeral service will be on Sat, Dec 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Great Commission Baptist Church 7700 McCart Ave. Ft Worth, 76133 Renel Theodora Lawson was born on September 5, 1941 in Petersvillle, Jamaica; she was the daughter of Lynnette Allen and Reginald Lawson. She was an active member in church of God in Bermuda. Renel Lawson spent most of her life in Bermuda. She moved to Texas ten years ago to live with her only daughter Beverly. Renel had a strong faith in God and she played an active part in success of Life Ministry Church. She loved to sing and take charge in her church. She loved her pastors dearly. Renel was a beautiful soul that loved all and saw the good in everything and everyone. She loved her family and friends and she prayed for them all. In everything she did she put God first. She was always able to shed light on any situation. She will be missed but we will try our best to carry on her legacy. SURVIVORS: She is also survived by a daughter, Beverly Green (Seymour); grand-daughters, Nicola (Shain), Crystal (Zachary); grandson, Jonathan and 3 great-grand children, Christian, Carron and Gervinho.
Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2019