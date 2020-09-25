Theodore "Ted" Edwin Bentham

December 5, 1942 - September 18, 2020

North Richland Hills,, Texas - Theodore "Ted" Edwin Bentham, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 in Fort Worth. He will always be remembered as a hardworking and devoted son, husband, father, uncle, "Poppy", great "Papa," cousin, friend, neighbor, and colleague to all that knew and loved him. He was born on December 5, 1942 in Silver Creek, NY to Richard and Esther Bentham.

Ted grew up hunting and fishing in the creeks and woods surrounding his childhood home in Silver Creek. In his adolescent and teen years he worked his own paper route and various odd jobs before graduating from Silver Creek High School, class of 1960. He joined the United States Navy the same year and served 3 years active duty.

Ted married his wife, affectionately known as Kitty, in 1966 – welcoming the first of two children two years later. He worked in the steel industry in upstate New York before taking a job as a Fleet Service Clerk with American Airlines leading him to move his family first to Sterling, VA and then to Texas where he retired after 32 years of service, most of them at D/FW International Airport. He was a proud member of the Transport Workers Union Local for the D/FW area. He remains known as a beloved neighbor and friend to the community of Meadowview Estates in North Richland Hills, Texas.

He spent many of his days waving to his neighbors as they came and went on his street, working on projects in the yard, planting trees from acorns, fishing, hunting, motor bike "enduro" racing, collecting and building model train sets, and sport shooting. He served his community as a regular blood donor and volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. His favorite role in more recent years – living to make life fun for "Papa's little buddy," his great-granddaughter, Blakely. He has left a whole in our world where he will be loved and missed by all who knew him.

Ted is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine "Kitty" Bentham of North Richland Hills; his son, Scott Bentham and wife, Michelle of Granbury; his daughter, Paula White and husband, John White, Sr. of Rhome; four grandchildren, Travis Bentham of Fort Worth; Lauren Flem, and husband Brandon of Forth Worth; Megan Adams and husband Patrick of Fort Worth; John White Jr. of Rhome; two step-grandchildren, Brittany Tomaszewski and fiancé, Ryan Gevaza of Oklahoma City, OK; Taylor Kizer, and husband Logan of Springtown; two great-grandchildren, Blakely Flem and Grayson Adams; cousin, Allan Espersen and wife, Susie of Naples, FL; brother-in-law, Thomas Militello and his wife, Johann of Cheektowaga, NY; sister-in-law Nina Kwilos and her husband, James of Angola, NY; and many more family, neighbors and friends.

Ted was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard and Elizabeth Bentham; parents, Richard and Esther Bentham; his wife's parents, Angelo and Jennie Militello; nephew, Jimmy Kwilos, and step-grandson, Justin Newsom.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Ted Bentham to Trinity Habitat for Humanity. Service will be Saturday September 26 at 10:00 a.m, attendance will be limited but may be viewed online through the Bluebonnet Hills Funeral Home Facebook page.







