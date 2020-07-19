Theodore "Ted" English Cooper HURST--Theodore "Ted" English Cooper passed away in Hurst at the ripe "young" age of 96 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He had been on hospice care for the last seven months. Ted was born May 27, 1924, in the Borough of Queens, New York City, N.Y. He and his wife of 62 years, Elizabeth "Bettie" Jane Ellis of Indianapolis, Ind., married on July 4, 1946, at Garden City Christian Church in Indianapolis. This happy couple met while Bettie served as a YMCA/USO Cadette and Ted was attending Army Air Forces engine training in Indianapolis during World War II. As a qualified Allison engine mechanic, Ted was assigned as crew chief for a P-38 of the 8th Air Force based in England where he supported multiple air sorties on D-Day, June 6, 1944, and during subsequent air battles to defeat Nazi Germany. After the German surrender, he became part of the U.S. Army of Occupation as part of the 9th Air Force from which he was discharged as a master sergeant at the end of World War II. Ted and his brother, Joe, were both avid aviation enthusiasts and studied college-prep aviation curriculum at Haaren High School near Harlem in midtown Manhattan. After graduating, Ted went to work as a maintenance stock clerk for American Airlines, which he returned to after being discharged from the Air Force at the end of the war. Ted then went on to become a technical training instructor at American's Tulsa maintenance center, and later a ground school instructor at American's new Flight Academy in Fort Worth. As his career progressed, he became a qualified simulator instructor, which he loved doing until his retirement after 52 years with American Airlines. Ted never stopped loving airplanes and aviation and enjoyed regaling anyone who would listen with his stories and sharing his extensive knowledge. "Stories" were one of Ted's favorite things. He loved to weave together a tale that generally ended in a punchline and made people laugh. Some of his stories were even "family friendly," but many weren't. Ted and Bettie loved to travel, entertain friends, and play bridge, which Ted continued to do with the Southlake Seniors until recently. In addition, he was an avid racquetball player and was playing regularly into his 90s. Throughout Ted's life he made many new friendships through his racquetball associations, American Airlines organizations, senior centers, and through frequenting Bacon's restaurant in Hurst. One of Ted's greatest interests was his grandchildren. He loved them all and welcomed opportunities to spend time with them in various settings. Often, he would take them to the zoo, museums, nature center, botanical gardens, and out to eat. He was ever the instructor and took various opportunities with them like playing racquetball, pond fishing, identifying classical music, and playing card games to teach them something new. All three learned how to play chess under the "master's" tutelage. Our Beloved Father, Father-in-law, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather, Ted, was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Bettie; his siblings, Joseph Cooper and Jane Amodeo; and his grandson, Adam Conoly Cooper. SURVIVORS: Ted is survived by his son, Mark Cooper and his wife, Candace "Candy," also of Hurst; grandchildren, David Cooper and his wife, Carol, of Houston, Texas, Jonathan Cooper and his wife, Christine, of Roanoke, Texas, and Hannah Cooper of Grapevine, Texas; and great-grandchildren, Charlie, Nora, Patrick, and Adelaide. SERVICE: At Ted's request there is no formal service planned. He will be interred at the DFW National Cemetery in Dallas, Texas, alongside his wife, Bettie. A private time of remembrance with family and family friends is planned for a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation in Ted's memory to the CR Smith Museum (www.crsmithmuseum.org/support-the-museum/donate/
).