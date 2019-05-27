Theodore John Shurack ARLINGTON--Theodore "Ted" John Shurack passed away at his home on Friday, May 24h, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St Maria Goretti Catholic Church with a committal service to follow in Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 North Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the in lieu of flowers. Ted was born to Edward and Sally Shurack in Taylor, Pa., on March 13, 1923. Ted was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Arline G. Shurack; his son, Theodore Shurack Jr.; and brothers, Daniel and Walter. Ted served his country in the Marine Corps during World War II where his love of aviation started. After his time in the Marines, he returned to Connecticut and went to work for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for over 40 years until his retirement. He had a passion for airplanes, had his private pilot's license and loved flying. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Barbara, Patricia Vaughn, her husband, Les, and Robert; grandchildren, Nikki, Alec and Miranda.



