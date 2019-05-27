Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore Funeral Home
1219 North Davis Drive
Arlington, TX 76012
(817) 275-2711
For more information about
Theodore Shurack
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Shurack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore John Shurack

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Theodore John Shurack Obituary
Theodore John Shurack ARLINGTON--Theodore "Ted" John Shurack passed away at his home on Friday, May 24h, 2019. FUNERAL MASS: 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St Maria Goretti Catholic Church with a committal service to follow in Moore Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Moore Funeral Home, 1219 North Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012. MEMORIALS: Donations may be made to the in lieu of flowers. Ted was born to Edward and Sally Shurack in Taylor, Pa., on March 13, 1923. Ted was predeceased by his parents; his wife of 62 years, Arline G. Shurack; his son, Theodore Shurack Jr.; and brothers, Daniel and Walter. Ted served his country in the Marine Corps during World War II where his love of aviation started. After his time in the Marines, he returned to Connecticut and went to work for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft for over 40 years until his retirement. He had a passion for airplanes, had his private pilot's license and loved flying. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his children, Barbara, Patricia Vaughn, her husband, Les, and Robert; grandchildren, Nikki, Alec and Miranda.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moore Funeral Home
Download Now