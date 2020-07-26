Theodore L. Palmer ST. LOUIS, MO.--Theodore Louis Palmer, born Sept. 27, 1946, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020. Husband of Sherlyn Howard; son of the late Theodore Herman and Charlotte Ann Palmer; brother of Joan Luhrs, Charlotte Walters, Ruth (Dennis) Parker and Peggy Kanatzar. SERVICE: Private services were held in St. Louis at Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home. Burial: Greenwood Memorial Park, 3100 White Settlement Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76107. See www.osfuneralhomes.com
