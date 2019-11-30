|
|
Theresa Ann Coomes ARLINGTON--Theresa Ann Coomes, 71, of Plano, Texas, died in a senseless act of violence on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. SERVICE: A memorial visitation will be on Sunday, Dec. 1, at Wade Funeral Home, 4140 W. Pioneer Parkway, Arlington, 76013. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the in Terri's name. Terri was born June 28 1948, in the Brighton Park area of Chicago, Ill. She spent most of her life working in the electronics industry most notably with Texas Instruments, and had a degree in electronics. Terri was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Coomes; and her brother, Frank Coomes. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her sisters, Christine Holmen (Ronald), Marguerite Shuffield (Don); and brother, Charles Coomes (Souad). Terri will be missed by many, especially her best friend of 55 years, Gail Doering; and her nieces, Lisa Holmen-Ives and Lisa's son, John, and daughter, Ella, Amy Holmen and her daughter, Teagan Thibodeau; nephews, Timothy Shuffield, and his daughters, Addisyn and Trinity, and Tyler Shuffield and his son, Henry.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 30, 2019