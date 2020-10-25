Terijo was beyond beautiful and kind. A dear friend of 39 years, her laugh was infectious and the twinkle in her gorgeous eyes was captivating to say the least! Her intellect, wit and sense of humor completed the perfect package. She so loved babies! Starting with Blake and Hannah, she was one of the first to hold my son Chase when he was born Her unconditional love transferred to her animals that she nurtured like her children and then took on her children’s animals no matter the sacrifice.

She soars now with angels so much like her.

Rest in sweet peace Terijo!

We love you dearly and will miss you beyond measure,

Linda Chase

Xoxo

Linda Mahy

Friend