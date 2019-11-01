|
Theresa Nieswiadomy Clay FORT WORTH -- Theresa Clay, 82, was called to her eternal home on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAl: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Fort Worth. Interment: Mount Olivet Cemetery, Fort Worth. Visitation: 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday in Greenwood Chapel, with a rosary to follow. MEMORIALS: In lieu flowers, the family asks for donations to be made in Theresa's honor to St. Peter the Apostle Catholic School, 1201 S. Cherry Lane, Fort Worth, Texas 76108. Catholic education was important to Theresa, and she worked hard to ensure all three of her children received a Catholic education. Theresa was born Jan. 10, 1937, to Antone "Tony" and Katherine "Katie" Nieswiadomy in Fort Worth. As a young girl, she attended Mount Carmel Academy and later worked for the North Fort Worth Bank before marrying her loving husband, Charles Clay in 1962. Theresa and Charles traveled throughout the U.S. while Charles was in the Air Force before finally settling in Fort Worth to raise their family. As a devout Catholic, Theresa was constantly giving her time to serve others and was a steadfast friend to many. Theresa was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Albine, Alfred and Richard. SURVIVORS: Loving husband of 57 years, Charles; daughter, Rita and husband, Alan Mathis of Dallas; son, Thom of New York; and daughter, Leslie of Fort Worth; granddaughter, Amber Moore; grandsons, Joshua and Clay Mathis; brother, Benedict of Dallas; and numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2019