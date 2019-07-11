Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Therese Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Therese Robertson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese Robertson Obituary
Therese Robertson WEATHERFORD -- Therese Robertson was born Jan. 2, 1930 in Brownwood, Texas. GRAVESIDE: 10 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Weatherford Animal Shelter or St. Jude Hospital. Therese was married to Dawson Robertson, who passed away in 1984. She retired from Continental National Bank as a vice president in 1985, and immediately went into the antique business, which she has enjoyed for the past 34 years. SURVIVORS: Therese is survived by her son, Jim Robertson, and his wife, Janice; sister, Mary Katsma of Grand Rapids, Mich.; her brother, Billy Roussey of Bronson, Mich.; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
logo

Published in Star-Telegram on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.