Therese Robertson WEATHERFORD -- Therese Robertson was born Jan. 2, 1930 in Brownwood, Texas. GRAVESIDE: 10 a.m. Saturday in Mount Olivet Cemetery. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Weatherford Animal Shelter or St. Jude Hospital. Therese was married to Dawson Robertson, who passed away in 1984. She retired from Continental National Bank as a vice president in 1985, and immediately went into the antique business, which she has enjoyed for the past 34 years. SURVIVORS: Therese is survived by her son, Jim Robertson, and his wife, Janice; sister, Mary Katsma of Grand Rapids, Mich.; her brother, Billy Roussey of Bronson, Mich.; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Star-Telegram on July 11, 2019