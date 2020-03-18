|
|
Theresia Cox AZLE--Theresia Cox, a longtime resident of Azle, Texas, passed away quietly on Thursday, March 12, 2020, after a short illness. Theresia was born Jan. 6, 1929, in Germany. She loved taking care of her home and enjoyed cooking, baking and sewing. Her daughters remember her making new dresses for them at the beginning of each school year. She took great pleasure in her family and loved spending time together with them. Theresia was preceded in death by her parents, Anton and Theresia Haring of Freising, Germany. SURVIVORS: Loving survivors are her daughter, Irma Reus of Azle; daughter, Gisela Oldcroft and husband, Gary, of St. Louis, Mo.; son, Tony Cox and wife, Lenette, of Colleyville; sister, Antonie Schwaiger of Freising, Germany. Theresia had seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and was very proud of them all. We, as her family, are missing her very much. She will also be missed by many other family members and special friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020