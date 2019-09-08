Home

Thermon V. Ratliff Jr. FORT WORTH--Thermon V. Ratliff Jr. passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 9, in Greenwood Memorial Park. Thermon Jr. was the third child born Sept. 16, 1968, to Thermon and Veola Ratliff, in Kittery, Maine. Being in a military family, he started his education in Guam. Upon moving to Texas, he completed middle and high school. Thermon also attended DeVry to pursue his love of computers. He was preceded in death by his mother, Veola Ratliff; and twin brothers. SURVIVORS: Father, Thermon Ratliff Sr.; sister, Lisa Ratliff; very special friend, Breanna Prior; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and a host of friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019
