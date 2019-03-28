Home

Theron Earl Moss FORT WORTH -- Theron Moss a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend, passed away Tuesday March 26, 2019 in the comfort of his residence with his loving and caring family at his side. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: 10:00 a.m. Saturday at The Rising Star COGIC Superintendent Charles Barrett pastor, officiating. Burial: Skyvue Memorial Gardens. Friends of Mr. Moss may visit him Friday 11- 4 p.m. at Serenity Funerals and Cremations and at the church 6-7 p.m. for family hour. SURVIVORS: Left in God's care his loving and devoted wife: Cheryl Moss, daughter Kamiah Moss (Kyle), mother Ora Moss, brothers Ronnie Moss, Kevin Whitehead (Maria) sister Katherine Ray (Franklin) and a host of other family and friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 28, 2019
