Thomas A. Haskins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas A. Haskins ARLINGTON--Thomas A. Haskins was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on April 24, 1942. He departed this life on June 17, 2020 in Mansfield. SERVICE: Visitation Friday from 11 to 12 p.m. with funeral service commencing at 12 noon, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 301 W. Sanford St., Arlington with interment at Moore Cemetery. Sign guest book at Paradisefh.com. He served 23 years in the U.S. Army. After retiring he worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail handler until retirement in 2006. Thomas was a long-time member of Mount Olive Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: To cherish his memory Thomas leaves his loving wife, Ruby L. Haskins; his daughters, Tawanna D Haskins and Teresa Haskins, MD MPH; brother, Henri Haskins (Dorothy); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved