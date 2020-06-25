Thomas A. Haskins ARLINGTON--Thomas A. Haskins was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on April 24, 1942. He departed this life on June 17, 2020 in Mansfield. SERVICE: Visitation Friday from 11 to 12 p.m. with funeral service commencing at 12 noon, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 301 W. Sanford St., Arlington with interment at Moore Cemetery. Sign guest book at Paradisefh.com. He served 23 years in the U.S. Army. After retiring he worked for the United States Postal Service as a mail handler until retirement in 2006. Thomas was a long-time member of Mount Olive Baptist Church. SURVIVORS: To cherish his memory Thomas leaves his loving wife, Ruby L. Haskins; his daughters, Tawanna D Haskins and Teresa Haskins, MD MPH; brother, Henri Haskins (Dorothy); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 25, 2020.