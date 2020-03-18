|
Thomas Alan Cassady FORT WORTH--Thomas Alan Cassady lost is his brave battle with cancer on Monday, March 9, 2020. Tom was very involved with many support groups and many charities. His passing is immense, and he will be missed by many. Tom was a wonderful brother, uncle, father, grandfather and friend. He will always be in our hearts, and his light will shine on. SURVIVORS: He is survived by one brother, four sisters, three nieces, five nephews, two sons, three grandchildren and countless friends.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 18, 2020