Thomas Allen Reed WILLOW PARK--Thomas Allen Reed lost his fierce battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, and went on to fight with the Lord's Army. SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Biggers Funeral Chapel. Burial with Military Honors: 2:30 p.m. at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Briar Reno Volunteer Fire Department at 185 W. Reno Road, Reno, TX 76020. Tom was born in St. Paul, Minn., to L.H. Reed and Louise Pappas Reed. He was a Vietnam War veteran in the U.S. Army and a retired boilermaker with Local 74 for 45 years. He served one term as mayor of Pelican Bay. He has honorably served on the Briar Reno Fire Department for the past 16 years, where he was named as the first and only sergeant in the state of Texas. Tom was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Michael Woolsey; and brothers, Michael James Reed and Terry Michael Woolsey. SURVIVORS: Tom has two daughters, Deana Orr (Christopher) and Stacy Hannah (Torrance); a bonus daughter, Ashley Andreasen (Michael); grandchildren, Chase Harper, Alexis Shelhorse, Aiden Orr, Tre' Rathers and Ava Hannah; bonus grandchildren, Bryson, Brody and Brenna Varnado; he also has two great-grandchildren, Cameron and Rowan Gaines; one very loving and loyal animal-companion, BlackJack; his mother, Louise Pappas Woolsey; his brothers, Larry Reed (Diane), Russell Reed (Patti), Kenny Reed (Regina); many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Published in Star-Telegram on July 14, 2019