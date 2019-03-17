Home

Thomas Ambrose Williams Obituary
Thomas Ambrose Williams FORT WORTH--Thomas Ambrose Williams, 84, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Fort Worth. He was a devout Catholic and devoted husband, father and grandfather. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 19, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Wake service: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Thompson's Harveson & Cole. Interment: 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. MEMORIALS: Memorials may be given to the Sisters of St. Mary of Namur O.L.V. Convent or St. Andrew Catholic Church Food Pantry. Tom was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Ambrose "Bud" Williams and Leona Litkowski. He married Suzanne Hesse on Dec. 31, 1966, at Sacred Heart Church in Muenster, Texas. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Bud and Lee, and sister, Anne. SURVIVORS: Tom is survived by his wife, Suzanne; children, Peter Williams (Sim), Julie Ostransky (David), Elizabeth Baumgartner (Doug), Joe Williams (Nikki); sister, Regina Hunt (Ken); and grandchildren, Justine, Georgia, Christine and August, with another grandson expected.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019
