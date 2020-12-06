1/1
Thomas Arnett
1923 - 2020
{ "" }
Thomas Arnett
March 14, 1923 - November 27, 2020
Mansfield, Texas - Thomas Everett ("Tom") Arnett passed peacefully at home in Mansfield on November 27, 2020. Born March 14, 1923 in Phillipsburg, Ohio to Walter and Harriet Arnett, he was a Depression-era member of "The Greatest Generation." He met Marian Harris before joining the USMC in WWII (which claimed his brother Lloyd). On his return, they were wed June 19, 1947 in West Milton, Ohio.
After earning a bachelor's degree from Ohio State and a law degree from the University of Cincinnati, his 27-year career in the FBI took him to CA, CO, MI, and DC where he retired as Assistant Special Agent in Charge. Moving to Fort Worth, he became Director of Security for Champlin Petroleum Co. Ten years later, he retired to De Cordova Bend Estates in Granbury before moving to Mansfield.
An avid fisherman, Tom honeymooned with his wife of 73 years Marian at Lake Manistique in Michigan's Upper Peninsula, where he built a cabin and spent many family vacations. He also enjoyed golf, reading and time with family. In addition to Marian, he is survived by sons, Tom (Barbara) and Peter (Linda); grandchildren, Tom, Adam, Rachel, Erica and Noel; and nieces, Harriet and Suellen. Above all, he'll be remembered as a devoted family patriarch whose steady loving presence enhanced the lives of his family and friends over a long life well-lived.
Family and friends celebrated a small virtual private memorial on November 29.
"He died that day because his body had served its purpose. His soul had done what it came to do, learned what it came to learn, and then was free to leave." From "The Art of Racing in the Rain."


Published in Star-Telegram on Dec. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

