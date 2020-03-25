|
|
Thomas Barry Holcomb BENBROOK--Thomas Barry Holcomb passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, after after a long struggle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP). SERVICE: Tom will be interred in the wall at DFW National Cemetery with full military honors at a later date. MEMORIALS: In lieu Of flowers, the family reequests donations be made to PSP.org in Tom's memory. Thomas Barry Holcomb was born in Fort Stockton, Texas, on Oct. 26, 1941. Tommy, as he was known while growing up, was a member of the 1960 graduating class of Odessa High. After high school, he served in the U.S. Air Force. His duty stations included: Fairbanks, Paris, France, Roswell, Barksdale, Danang, Vietnam, Carswell, Texas Christian University and the 3644th Recruiting Squadron of Arlington Texas. During his last tour, he received the Recruiter of the Year award, becoming the first non-recruiter to be awarded this honor. While in the Air Force, he earned and received his bachelor's degree from Columbia University. After retiring from the Air Force, Tom became a postman in the Arlington Main Post Office. He was known on his route for the lollipops he gave to children and the Milk Bone treats he shared with dogs. After 22 years with the Air Force and 26 years with the post office, Tom left the work force to enjoy his golden years. Tom and his wife of 50 years, Sherry, were active members of Ridglea Christian Church from 1974 until 2017. Tom was a member of the local University of Texas Longhorn Club and the Texas-Exes Club. He was known for dressing in burnt orange and white nearly every day and his overwhelming love of any Longhorn sport ...his family felt certain that if he was cut; his blood would run burnt orange...Hook 'Em Horns!! Tom was the last member of his family to pass. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rachel; his father, Richard; sister, Janie; and brothers, Harry and Bobby. SURVIVORS: Tom is survived by his wife, Sherry; and by his two daughters, one son and their respective spouses, Kimberley and husband, David, Kelley and husband, Frank, and William and wife Mandi. Tom found great joy in his role of "Gampa" and "Papa."He filled that role for two grandchildren and four step grandchildren: Xeba, Austin, Ethan Sophie, Maya and Rhett. The family wishes to recognize his loving caregivers: Amy, Emily, Jonni, Kathey and Regina; as well as his many lifelong friends and extended family.
Published in Star-Telegram on Mar. 25, 2020