Thomas Benjamin "Tom" Wright FORT WORTH -- Thomas Benjamin Wright "Tom", 86, beloved brother, husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully Sunday, June 16, 2019. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Greenwood Chapel. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Tarrant Area Food Bank. Tom was born Oct. 27, 1932, in Minneapolis, Minn., to Thomas and Winnifred Wright. He attended Saint Thomas Academy in St. Paul, Minn., and received his bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota. He served in the U.S. Army for two years and was stationed in Germany. He returned to Minneapolis in 1956 where he began a long career with Cargill, Inc., finally retiring in 1993 as General Manager of the flour mill in Saginaw. After retiring from Cargill he consulted for the World Bank, working on projects in Asia, Russia and the Caribbean. Tom was an active member of the Fort Worth Rotary Club and the Tarrant Area Food Bank, where he served as President for several years. In 1966, Tom married Judith Ann Holke of Toledo, Ohio and remained her devoted husband until her death in 2007. Before moving to Fort Worth in 1979, they lived in Indianapolis and Lafayette, Ind., and Wichita, Kan. They raised two adoring children, Thomas M. and Elizabeth. Tom loved spending quality time with his family. He particularly treasured the annual summer trip to Minnesota to be with family and lifelong friends on Lake Minnetonka and Stillwater. For the last 11 years Tom treasured the companionship of his friend, Jean Lucas, of Fort Worth and enjoyed the many dinners and special events they attended together. Tom was well known for his warmth, generosity, and sense of humor. He was the gentlest of gentleman. Upon becoming a grandfather in 2011, his family began calling him "Pops." His grandchildren cherished the outdoors with him in his beautiful yard and garden in Overton Park. SURVIVORS: son, Thomas M. Wright and wife, Becky of Fort Worth; daughter, Elizabeth Starrs and husband, Artie of Dallas; and grandchildren, Margaret and Arthur.



Published in Star-Telegram on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary