Thomas Carroll Urrey FORT WORTH--On Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, Tom Urrey, 85, went home to be with his Lord, and his beloved wife, Helen; and daughter, Carol. SERVICE: 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19,, 2019, in Laurel Land Chapel of Chimes. Burial follows. Visitation: was 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Laurel Land Funeral Home. Thomas Carroll Urrey, also known as "Hurry Urrey." Tom Urrey was a favorite of students. He was a gifted professor, scholar, musician, athlete, outdoorsman, and mechanic who had an excellent sense of humor, was a little bit mischievous and always compassionate a real Renaissance Man. Born in Hope, Ark., Jan. 7, 1934, Tom was All American in football but surrendered to the ministry as a senior in high school in April 1952. Tom attended Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark., where he graduated summa cum laude in 1956. He moved to Fort Worth, Texas, to attend Southwestern graduating 1959 with a master of divinity and a Ph.D. in 1963. At the age of 16, Helen Lindsey Urrey and Tom gave their hearts to each other. While at Ouachita at the age of 21, Tom and Helen gave their lives to each other in marriage, and had the privilege of 61 years of faithful marriage. Their love was enriched by two daughters, Carolyn Marie and Helen Elaine, and was then expanded to include his grandson, Jared Thomas Urrey, and great-grandsons, Bentley Thomas and Boston Cooper Urrey. Tom pastored during college and seminary and began teaching at Southwestern in 1959 prior to joining the faculty in 1961. Thomas C. "Tinker" Urrey, professor in the School of Theology at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas, taught New Testament and Greek from 1961 to 1999. He served as interim pastor in more than 40 churches and led Bible studies in Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Colorado. His special calling was reuniting churches in conflict. Ouachita Baptist University, B.A., 1956, Summa Cum Laude Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, B.D., 1959 (M.Div., 1973); Th.D., 1963 (Ph.D., 1978) Study: Perkins School of Divinity, 1969 University of Texas-Arlington, 1978. Pastorates: Harmony Baptist Church, Thornton, Ark.; Hagler Baptist Church, Stuttgart, Ark.; Cundiff Baptist Church, Jacksboro, Texas; Postoak Baptist Church, Postoak, Texas. Honors: Recipient of the Albert Venting Award and Stella Ross Award in Old Testament; Listed in: Who's Who in American Education Outstanding Young Men of America Personalities of the South. Tom was preceded in death by wife, Helen Elizabeth Lindsey Urrey; and his daughter, Carolyn Marie Urrey. SURVIVORS: His daughter, H. Elaine Urrey Morriss; grandson, Jared Thomas Urrey; great-grandsons, Bentley Thomas Urrey and Boston Cooper Urrey; sisters, Clara Urrey Freeland and Nell Urrey Freeland.
Published in Star-Telegram on Oct. 19, 2019