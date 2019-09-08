|
|
Thomas D. Vaughan CLOUDCROFT, N.M.--Thomas Douglas Vaughan, born July 7, 1959, in Fort Worth, Texas, died peacefully in New Mexico, Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, with his family present. He fought a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He resided in Cloudcroft, where the mountains were his source of peace. He had a lifelong love of sports and music and played tennis and the drums all his life. He was predeceased by his father, O. Douglas Vaughan; grandparents, Rev. and Mrs. Thomas Sterck; and uncle, Dr. David Sterck. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his mother, Nancy; brother, David (wife, Carol); and nieces, Libby and Chloe. MEMORIALS: Cloudcroft United Methodist Church. View and sign guestbook at www.star-telegram.com/obituaries
Published in Star-Telegram on Sept. 8, 2019