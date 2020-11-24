1/1
Thomas Dale Martin Sr.
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Dale Martin, Sr.
July 8, 1940 - November 20, 2020
Fort Worth, Texas - Thomas Dale Martin, Sr., passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, after a long bout with cancer.
Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Friday at Arborlawn, United Methodist Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood.
Thomas was born July 8, 1940.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace H. And Mary R. Martin of Crowley, Texas; and brothers, Eddie and Jug of Burleson, Texas.
Survivors: Wife of 59 years, Mackilee Bennett Martin; two sons, Tom Martin, Jr., and wife, Charlotte and Chris Martin, Sr., and wife, Janet; four grandkids, Chris Martin, II and wife, Caitlyn, Jessica Martin Judson and husband, Matt, Arron G. Martin and Daniel T. Martin; cherished sister, Brenda Gail Jobe and husband, Larry; and sister-in-law, Milia Martin; and many nephews and nieces and lifelong friends.
Tom worked at Texas Steel in Fort Worth for 25 plus years and then worked at Lockheed Martin for 20 plus years before retiring in 2013. He was actively involved with his God, family, church and friends.
He leaves behind a legacy of dedicated love, hard work and respect for friends and family. He was always there if you needed advice, help or just a song or two.
We Love you OPA, you will not be forgotten. Tom, Char, Roose, Pardner, C2, Jess, "A", Dan the man, Matt and Cait. R.I.P. you've earned it.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved