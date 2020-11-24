Thomas Dale Martin, Sr.July 8, 1940 - November 20, 2020Fort Worth, Texas - Thomas Dale Martin, Sr., passed away Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, after a long bout with cancer.Celebration of Life: 10 a.m. Friday at Arborlawn, United Methodist Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Greenwood.Thomas was born July 8, 1940.He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace H. And Mary R. Martin of Crowley, Texas; and brothers, Eddie and Jug of Burleson, Texas.Survivors: Wife of 59 years, Mackilee Bennett Martin; two sons, Tom Martin, Jr., and wife, Charlotte and Chris Martin, Sr., and wife, Janet; four grandkids, Chris Martin, II and wife, Caitlyn, Jessica Martin Judson and husband, Matt, Arron G. Martin and Daniel T. Martin; cherished sister, Brenda Gail Jobe and husband, Larry; and sister-in-law, Milia Martin; and many nephews and nieces and lifelong friends.Tom worked at Texas Steel in Fort Worth for 25 plus years and then worked at Lockheed Martin for 20 plus years before retiring in 2013. He was actively involved with his God, family, church and friends.He leaves behind a legacy of dedicated love, hard work and respect for friends and family. He was always there if you needed advice, help or just a song or two.We Love you OPA, you will not be forgotten. Tom, Char, Roose, Pardner, C2, Jess, "A", Dan the man, Matt and Cait. R.I.P. you've earned it.