Thomas David AndersonFebruary 22, 1962 - October 28, 2020Burleson, Texas - Thomas David Anderson, 58, of Burleson, was called to his maker Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home in Burleson.Thomas was a man of simple means. He was a man of character, who loved his snuff, dogs, and his family. He was very knowledgeable about world goings on, space travel, history, and had a very good memory and loved facts. He enjoyed westerns, war movies, comedies, and the old movies. David was an avid reader, and he enjoyed collecting, shooting target practice, talking about guns, and country music. George Strait was his model. He would do anything to help others, if he liked you. If he didn't like you, you would know it. He loved talking to the elderly people as he was interested in history and was considered "just a good ole' boy."He served in the Air Force and was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base as a Bomb Nav on the B52's. He served during the Cold War and flew over various countries and continents. David's first job out of the service was at Bowing. He did various other jobs in his life.David is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kathy; daughter, Laura; mother, Sue; stepdaughters, Mekiah and Amanda; and 5 stepgrandchildren. He will be very missed.