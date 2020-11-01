1/1
Thomas David Anderson
1962 - 2020
Thomas David Anderson
February 22, 1962 - October 28, 2020
Burleson, Texas - Thomas David Anderson, 58, of Burleson, was called to his maker Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 1:00pm, Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home in Burleson.
Thomas was a man of simple means. He was a man of character, who loved his snuff, dogs, and his family. He was very knowledgeable about world goings on, space travel, history, and had a very good memory and loved facts. He enjoyed westerns, war movies, comedies, and the old movies. David was an avid reader, and he enjoyed collecting, shooting target practice, talking about guns, and country music. George Strait was his model. He would do anything to help others, if he liked you. If he didn't like you, you would know it. He loved talking to the elderly people as he was interested in history and was considered "just a good ole' boy."
He served in the Air Force and was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base as a Bomb Nav on the B52's. He served during the Cold War and flew over various countries and continents. David's first job out of the service was at Bowing. He did various other jobs in his life.
David is survived by his wife of 23 years, Kathy; daughter, Laura; mother, Sue; stepdaughters, Mekiah and Amanda; and 5 stepgrandchildren. He will be very missed.



Published in Star-Telegram on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home
Lucas & Blessing Funeral Home
518 SW Johnson Ave
Burleson, TX 76028
(817) 295-9000
