Thomas Delano Roberts FORT WORTH--Thomas Delano Roberts passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas, from complications following heart surgery. He is survived by sons, Greg Roberts and wife, Ellen, of Austin, Texas and Darrin Roberts and wife, Jill, of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Elise Roberts Haley (Scott), Elizabeth Anthony Duyck (Sam), and Brice Anthony. His older brothers, Houston and O.W. Roberts, and his older sister, Dora Dean Nash; as well as a number of nieces and nephews, also survive him, as does Brenda Welch, the mother of his two boys. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olen Edgar and Jewell Anne Roberts; and by an older sister, Mary Kathryn Aldridge. Tom was born in Muskogee, Okla., on March 20, 1940, the youngest of five children. He lived on the family farm in Kinta, Okla., until the age of 8, when he and his family moved to McAlester, Okla., where he spent his youth. He graduated from McAlester High School in 1958, where he was a two-sport letterman and quarterback of the football team. He maintained a number of friendships first made in high school until his death, and he enjoyed returning to Oklahoma for his high school class reunions, serving as master of ceremonies at several recent gatherings. He attended East Central College in Ada, Okla., for two years and finished his degree in electrical engineering at the University of Oklahoma in 1963, graduating second among electrical engineering majors that year and earning memberships into the Eta Kappa Nu and Tau Beta Pi Honor societies for Electrical Engineering and General Engineering, respectively. Tom spent his career at Lockheed Martin (formerly General Dynamics), starting in 1963 as an engineer in the avionics group and retiring in 2000 as Director of Engineering in the Joint Strike Fighter program. He completed a Master's Degree at the Southern Methodist University along the way. He was a very highly-regarded colleague amongst his contemporaries and a respected, even beloved, mentor to numerous up and coming engineers at Lockheed. Two of his regular golfing foursomes during his retirement years were comprised of former Lockheed Martin colleagues, from the group of contemporaries as well as from the younger generation of engineers he had recruited and advised over the years. He regularly "shot his age," carding a 75 from the regulation tees as recently as February of this year. Tom was a devoted Christian throughout his adult life, a founding member of the Wedgwood Church of the Nazarene and later a member of Christ Chapel. Tom coached PeeWee football and Little League baseball, helping to lead the 1973 University Little League All-Star team to the Little League state tournament in Waco and leading the 1976 All-Star team to the Texas state title. He loved OU Sooners football, maintaining his subscription to "Sooner Illustrated" until his death. He was a registered Democrat (his middle name was Delano) who was well-informed, and no less opinionated, on the issues of the day. He enjoyed music, especially the music that was popular during his youth (Elvis, the Everly Brothers and the rest). He had many friends from all walks of life. He was friendly, funny, and fair. He was generous. He was a good man, and he will be missed. MEMORIALS: In lieu of flowers, donations to the Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County (www.ugm-tc.org
) are suggested. Tom was a lifelong supporter of their ministry and work. MEMORIAL SERVICE: A memorial service will be held when all can attend safely. A notice of the event will be posted in this paper. You can also send your email address to jsroberts0930@gmail.com and you will be contacted one month in advance with the date and location.