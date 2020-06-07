Thomas Duane Cotten
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Duane Cotten FORT WORTH--Thomas Duane Cotten, "Tommy," born July 14, 1947, passed from this life Friday, May 29, 2020, of natural causes. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Noon Tuesday, June 9, 2020, Moore Memorial Gardens, 1219 N. Davis Drive, Arlington, Texas, 76012. Tommy never met a person he didn't like. He was a friend to all and one that you could count on. Raised on the west side of Fort Worth, he attended South Hi Mount, Stripling and graduated from Arlington Heights High School. Along the way, Tommy participated in and loved playing baseball and football. He organized many years of recreational baseball teams that played at Forest Park and Rockwood. Those teams were made up of his very best friends. He competed in the Golden Gloves at Will Rogers Coliseum. He attended college at East Texas State. When the call of duty rang out during Vietnam, he joined the Marine Corps. As mentioned, wherever Tommy went he ended up making long-lasting friendships. His work consisted of many varied positions from lifeguard, Lone Star Gas, General Dynamics to his last work for Talem Inc. lab. Among Tommy's best friends were his animal friends, cats and dogs. They had a mutual admiration society. Tommy was proud to have been the namesake of his late uncle, Duane Cotten, who lost his life at sea in World War II. He loved his family, enjoying all of the traditional holidays with his three brothers and mom and dad. His greatest joy was the birth of his son, Callan. He and Callan were inseparable during Callan's youth with Tommy attending all of his ballgames and big events. Callan made him proud as a high achiever in the same schools Tommy had attended. About 22 years ago, Tommy met the love of his life, Teresa Timmons. She was his Rock of Gibraltar as they shared their love of the Texas Rangers, the Dallas Cowboys and the Dallas Mavericks. Tommy was predeceased by his mother, Mary, and father, AJ Cotten, and younger brother, Jerry Cotten. SURVIVORS: He is survived by his companion, Teresa Timmons; his son, Callan Cotten; his brother, Jim Cotten; and brother, Larry Cotten and wife, Kelli. He was treasured by his Uncle Harvey Earp, 90 years old; and many nieces, nephews, their children; and his cousins far and wide. He could not have been a kinder, gentler and more loving man. He is missed.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson & Son Funeral Home
6009 Wedgwood Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76133
(817) 292-2250
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved