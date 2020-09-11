1/1
Thomas Earl Hall
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Earl Hall
April 26, 1934 - September 9, 2020
DeLeon, TX - Thomas Earl Hall, 86, passed away on September 9, 2020 in DeLeon, Texas. Thomas was born on April 26, 1934 in Sumner, Texas to his parents M.E. Hall and Gertrude (Dicken) Hall. Thomas attended public school at Roanoke and University of North Texas. He taught school (shop) and was the Vice Principal at Haltom Junior High in Birdville ISD. Thomas married his wife Geraldine "Gerry" King on April 3, 1969 in Fort Worth, Texas. Since 1998 he was a member of the Comyn Baptist Church. Thomas was in the US Army and served from 1956-1957 at the Pentagon. He is preceded in death by his son, Mark Hall and his brothers Charles and David Hall. He is survived by his wife, Gerry Hall of DeLeon, Texas; his step children Gwen McCary of Lubbock, Texas and Joe Brian McCary of DeLeon, Texas, his brothers Joe Hall of Midlothian, Texas, and James Hall of Burleson, and numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Comyn Baptist Church, PO Box 413, Deleon, Texas 76444.
Visitation will be at held at Harrell Funeral Home from 6-8 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020. Service will be held at the Comyn Baptist Church at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Interment will be held at Comyn Cemetery.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Telegram on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Harrell Funeral Home - Dublin
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Service
10:30 AM
Comyn Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harrell Funeral Home - Dublin
112 North Camden Street
Dublin, TX 76446
(254) 445-3311
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Star-Telegram

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved