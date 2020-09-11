Thomas Earl Hall

April 26, 1934 - September 9, 2020

DeLeon, TX - Thomas Earl Hall, 86, passed away on September 9, 2020 in DeLeon, Texas. Thomas was born on April 26, 1934 in Sumner, Texas to his parents M.E. Hall and Gertrude (Dicken) Hall. Thomas attended public school at Roanoke and University of North Texas. He taught school (shop) and was the Vice Principal at Haltom Junior High in Birdville ISD. Thomas married his wife Geraldine "Gerry" King on April 3, 1969 in Fort Worth, Texas. Since 1998 he was a member of the Comyn Baptist Church. Thomas was in the US Army and served from 1956-1957 at the Pentagon. He is preceded in death by his son, Mark Hall and his brothers Charles and David Hall. He is survived by his wife, Gerry Hall of DeLeon, Texas; his step children Gwen McCary of Lubbock, Texas and Joe Brian McCary of DeLeon, Texas, his brothers Joe Hall of Midlothian, Texas, and James Hall of Burleson, and numerous other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Comyn Baptist Church, PO Box 413, Deleon, Texas 76444.

Visitation will be at held at Harrell Funeral Home from 6-8 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020. Service will be held at the Comyn Baptist Church at 10:30 am on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Interment will be held at Comyn Cemetery.





